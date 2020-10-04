Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells $4,641,525.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 94,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $4,641,525.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,275 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $748,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $48.28 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

