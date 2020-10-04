Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.30.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. Analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

