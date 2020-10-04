Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and HADAX. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $183,607.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,637.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.00 or 0.03308870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.02091440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00439140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.01019944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00590593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00048594 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010074 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.