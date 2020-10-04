Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

ACRS opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,827.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

