Aby J. Mathew Sells 1,858 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $53,194.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,361.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $915.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38, a PEG ratio of 98.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $29.63.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,495 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 380,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 80,029 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.