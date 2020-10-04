A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti increased their target price on A10 Networks from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. A10 Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. A10 Networks has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $488.62 million, a PE ratio of 125.40 and a beta of 0.98.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $103,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,012.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,622 shares of company stock valued at $170,576. 23.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in A10 Networks by 420.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in A10 Networks by 730.8% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 194,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $1,077,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in A10 Networks by 118.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 120,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in A10 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,369,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 294,880 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

