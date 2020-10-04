A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.14. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.08.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

