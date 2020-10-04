A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Sells $286,321.88 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $286,321.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,321.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $240.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of -0.36.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.14. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

