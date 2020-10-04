$89.58 Million in Sales Expected for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to report sales of $89.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.83 million and the lowest is $87.70 million. Eastgroup Properties posted sales of $83.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year sales of $360.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.70 million to $362.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $378.94 million, with estimates ranging from $372.50 million to $382.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

EGP traded up $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $136.77. 234,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,332. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,270,000 after buying an additional 258,482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

