$684.44 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report sales of $684.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.77 million and the lowest is $674.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $632.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.54. The company had a trading volume of 700,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,749. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.22. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,771,000 after acquiring an additional 427,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,802 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.