$6.29 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post $6.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $20.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.03 million to $24.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $95.19 million, with estimates ranging from $83.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. 1,532,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $43.56.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $1,465,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,600.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

