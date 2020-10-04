$58.77 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce sales of $58.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $240.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $334.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.14 million to $361.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $605.64 million, with estimates ranging from $503.83 million to $693.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 2,081,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,662. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

