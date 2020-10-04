$553.40 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to announce $553.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $555.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $551.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $517.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NYSE:GTN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 505,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,342. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $2,867,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $2,819,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $2,240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gray Television by 9.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

