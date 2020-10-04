$55.40 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post sales of $55.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.94 million to $56.47 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $70.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $221.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.33 million to $226.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $221.31 million, with estimates ranging from $216.94 million to $229.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AINV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of AINV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 355,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,960. The company has a market cap of $562.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Apollo Investment by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Apollo Investment by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apollo Investment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 302,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

