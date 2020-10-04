360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.47.

QFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. CLSA assumed coverage on 360 Finance in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised 360 Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get 360 Finance alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 360 Finance by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 475,464 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 360 Finance by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 151,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QFIN traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 286,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,322. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. 360 Finance has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. 360 Finance had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $472.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 360 Finance will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.