$36.09 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report sales of $36.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $34.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $139.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.10 million to $143.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $184.76 million, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $190.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

ATRS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 715,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.34 million, a PE ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 125,440 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 780.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 754,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1,615.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 325,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 306,145 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Antares Pharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

