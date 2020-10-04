$350,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce sales of $350,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.84 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%.

AUTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

AUTL stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 26,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,523. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $498.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

