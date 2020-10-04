$345.97 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report $345.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.53 million and the highest is $372.18 million. Groupon posted sales of $495.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $975.95 million, with estimates ranging from $867.25 million to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $395.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. 895,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. Groupon has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $610.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth about $1,971,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 92.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,968,110 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,383 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth about $275,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth about $1,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.