$33.45 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will post sales of $33.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.39 million. DHI Group reported sales of $37.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $138.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.77 million to $138.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $146.41 million, with estimates ranging from $145.16 million to $147.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 225,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 43,868 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in DHI Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 597,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.48. 41,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

