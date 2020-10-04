$3.66 EPS Expected for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will announce $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.87. 937,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.34. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $110,260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 984,331 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,446,000 after purchasing an additional 454,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,950.2% during the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 423,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 409,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

