$294.88 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to report $294.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.05 million to $299.60 million. Titan International reported sales of $345.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $286.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TWI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 490,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,448. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $173.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.