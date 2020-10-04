$294.88 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to report $294.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.05 million to $299.60 million. Titan International reported sales of $345.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan International.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $286.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWI. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine
lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
TWI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 490,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,448. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $173.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities research analysts forecast that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will report $294.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.60 million and the lowest is $288.05 million. Titan International posted sales of $345.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Titan International.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $286.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.47 million.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine
lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TWI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 490,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Titan International has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.
Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.