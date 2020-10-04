$27.77 Million in Sales Expected for Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) to post sales of $27.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.93 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia posted sales of $23.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will report full year sales of $107.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.60 million to $108.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $107.97 million, with estimates ranging from $101.30 million to $114.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Southern National Banc. of Virginia presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,975 shares of company stock valued at $111,750. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 42,453 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

