$22.37 Million in Sales Expected for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) will announce sales of $22.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.02 million. Ellington Financial reported sales of $39.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will report full year sales of $88.21 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $105.84 million, with estimates ranging from $94.51 million to $117.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ellington Financial.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 43.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFC. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 163,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $542.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.06. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.