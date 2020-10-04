$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. DaVita reported sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

In other DaVita news, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in DaVita by 2,124.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after buying an additional 436,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in DaVita by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,005,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,597,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 1,263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after purchasing an additional 306,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.29. 1,125,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,061. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. DaVita has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $92.67.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

