$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will report $2.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $8.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $9.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $110,260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after acquiring an additional 984,331 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,446,000 after acquiring an additional 454,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after acquiring an additional 405,024 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.87. 937,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,099. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.34. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

