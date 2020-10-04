$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will report $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $9.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Cowen upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 20,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,763.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,787 shares of company stock worth $25,805,441 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,560 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after purchasing an additional 566,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

