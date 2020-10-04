$14.39 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to post sales of $14.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.38 million. Veritone posted sales of $12.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $54.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $54.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $63.28 million, with estimates ranging from $62.38 million to $64.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million.

Several brokerages have commented on VERI. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

VERI traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 280,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,694. Veritone has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

