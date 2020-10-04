$133.69 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce $133.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.20 million. Paylocity posted sales of $126.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $621.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.68 million to $631.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $759.78 million, with estimates ranging from $740.20 million to $775.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Paylocity stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.57. 507,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $167.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.76.

In other news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $91,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total value of $921,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,278,673.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,000 shares of company stock worth $23,030,546 over the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

