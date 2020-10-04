$125.00 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will post sales of $125.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the lowest is $124.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $418.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $588.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.70 million to $597.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $673.65 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $687.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on SP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ SP traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 110,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,595. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann purchased 5,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

