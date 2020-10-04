$108.92 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report sales of $108.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.40 million and the lowest is $107.79 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $107.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $436.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.07 million to $450.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $455.77 million, with estimates ranging from $435.70 million to $502.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 2,106,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.