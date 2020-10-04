$1.84 EPS Expected for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) will post $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.54. DTE Energy posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.16. 1,997,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

