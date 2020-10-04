$1.81 EPS Expected for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) will announce earnings per share of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,925,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,727. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,996,454,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

