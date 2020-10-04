$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to post sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.05. 812,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.