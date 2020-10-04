$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $8.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Delek US by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Delek US by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Delek US by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 1,449,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. Delek US has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.