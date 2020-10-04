0x (ZRX) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Bittrex, Gate.io and Cobinhood. 0x has a total market cap of $279.59 million and $33.58 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00270755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00087992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.01525936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167933 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,255,196 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Upbit, Binance, CoinTiger, C2CX, FCoin, Koinex, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, IDEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Hotbit, GOPAX, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Coinone, Bitbns, Huobi, ZB.COM, Liqui, Bithumb, Livecoin, HitBTC, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, OTCBTC, DigiFinex, WazirX, BitBay, Mercatox, ABCC, Ethfinex, Iquant, OKEx, Zebpay, Cobinhood, DDEX, BitMart, Independent Reserve and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

