$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 10.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 20.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $225.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.22. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $261.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

