$0.71 EPS Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Gray Television reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gray Television by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gray Television by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. 505,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,342. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

