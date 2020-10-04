$0.36 EPS Expected for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of HBNC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. 76,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,131. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 93,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

