-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings. Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 151,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $59.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.68. Savara has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

