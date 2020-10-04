$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.40 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. 1,015,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 109.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares in the company, valued at $37,806,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,568 in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,284,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after buying an additional 254,860 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

