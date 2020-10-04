$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. InterDigital Wireless posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

IDCC opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $40,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,404,000 after acquiring an additional 103,467 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,725 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

