-$0.11 EPS Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.
Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million.
In other Boingo Wireless news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth about $13,034,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter worth $6,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 415,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 406,073 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $3,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Boingo Wireless stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 419,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,344. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.95.
About Boingo Wireless
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.