-$0.11 EPS Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth about $13,034,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter worth $6,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 415,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 406,073 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $3,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 419,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,344. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.95.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

