$0.05 EPS Expected for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NASDAQ:SAND) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NASDAQ:SAND) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Sandstorm Gold posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:SAND traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 931,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,007. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

