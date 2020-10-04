-$0.03 EPS Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $740.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 13.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 436,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,167. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

