-$0.02 EPS Expected for 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 16th.
On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 21Vianet Group.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNET. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
