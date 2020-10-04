-$0.02 EPS Expected for 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 21Vianet Group.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNET. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 553,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,626. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

