$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

DHX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,175. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 million, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 597,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 225,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 43,868 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

