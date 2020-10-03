ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 31st total of 281,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days.

ZTCOF opened at $2.54 on Friday. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

About ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

