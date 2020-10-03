Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Down 15.5% in September

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.05.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $108.00 on Friday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 63.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

