Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

DNZOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENSO CORP/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. DENSO CORP/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENSO CORP/ADR will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

