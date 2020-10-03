Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Increased federal government spending and persistent solid demand for Tetra Tech’s services bode well for its businesses associated with each of its four client end markets. Also, acquisitions made by the company over the past few quarters are likely to prove beneficial in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, it remains committed toward increasing the wealth of its shareholders through dividends and share-repurchase programs. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, reduction in oil and gas capital expenditure, commercial buildings work, and some industrial manufacturing programs will adversely impact its near-term results. Further increase in debt levels can raise the company’s financial obligations. A stronger U.S. dollar might further depress its overseas business’s results in the quarters ahead.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $99.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,786,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 39.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 136.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,755,000 after purchasing an additional 189,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $816,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

